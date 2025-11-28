Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that his suggestion to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is that if they want to arrange a meeting between the PTI founder and his sisters, then they should use public power to stop the proceedings of the National Assembly and Senate.

Speaking to the media at the site of PTI’s sit-in, Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that although this sit-in was not planned, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was under the impression that since he represents a unit of the federation, and since the Supreme Court and High Court have issued written orders, he would be allowed to meet his leader [Imran Khan].

He said that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi realized that no one here understands the language of decency. As a democratic leader, the Chief Minister staged a sit-in here. He said that the Chief Minister’s sit-in may continue until a court order is issued. “We are dealing with rulers who have stolen Rs 5,300 billion. They are usurpers and mandate thieves,” he said.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai further said that it is shameful for us that the PTI founder is sitting in jail while we allow parliamentary proceedings to continue. He said that the Chief Minister and PTI workers will remain here till Fajr prayers. They will go to the Islamabad High Court from here and we will stand with them in court as well.