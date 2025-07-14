Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that he will be singing two songs in an upcoming film, where he appears in a special cameo role.

The film, an untitled light-hearted comedy, is said to be inspired by the nostalgic storytelling style of Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Aamir, known for his versatility across acting, directing, and producing, first ventured into playback singing in Ghulam (1998) with the hit duet Aati Kya Khandala alongside Alka Yagnik. Now, over two decades later, he is returning to the mic—this time with formal vocal training.

“Back then, I sang ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ just for fun, and luckily, it worked,” Aamir said. “Now, I’ve been seriously learning to sing. I’ve been training under Sucheta Bhattacharjee for a few years.”

Describing the film, Aamir said: “It’s a sweet, innocent comedy—something we hardly see these days. Think Basu Chatterjee or Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The kind of film where no one dies, and the stakes aren’t sky-high. It just leaves you with a warm, happy feeling.”

While details of the film are under wraps, Aamir confirmed his cameo will be “very important,” and that he will sing two songs composed by Ram Sampath in his own voice.

In recent interviews, the actor also opened up about his admiration for Indian music legends. “My day begins with Lata Didi’s songs. I miss her deeply—we were very close,” he said, referring to Lata Mangeshkar. “I wish she had been around to hear my new songs.”

He also expressed his love for Kishore Kumar. “Kishore da was a genius. I regret never having met him. I was even offered his biopic and I’d love to do it someday,” he added.

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025). He is currently producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, and is set to star in a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir will also appear as “Dahaa” in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, slated for release on August 14, 2025. He is expected to collaborate with Kanagaraj again on a new project beginning mid-2026.