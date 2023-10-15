Yesterday, the arena of the Pakistan-India confrontation was organized in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during which various videos from the stadium went viral.

The video of Bollywood singer Arijit Singh also goes viral on social media, who also participated in the pre-match ceremony yesterday.

In the video, it can be seen that thousands of people have gathered in the stadium, and singer Arijit Singh is taking a picture of actress Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma is also seen smiling for the picture and can be seen making a victory sign. In contrast, this video of the two Bollywood personalities has been made by one of their acquaintances.

It should be noted that the ODI Cricket World Cup match was played between Pakistan and India yesterday. Pakistan had to face a defeat by 7 wickets, after which Pakistani cricket fans on social media expressed their sadness for losing the match. Is.

Also Read