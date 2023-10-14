Anushka Sharma to support husband Virat Kohli at Narendra Modi Stadium

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma also reached Ahmedabad to watch the India-Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup today. The match between Pakistan and India will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which will start at 1:30 PM Pakistan time.

Anushka Sharma will support her husband Virat Kohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Before the match, a grand function will be organized in the stadium in which Rajinikanth along with Amitabh Bachchan, Arijit Singh, and many other stars will perform.

Shabman Gul will play the match against Pakistan?

On the other hand, before the match between Pakistan and India, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf met the Pakistan team in the Indian city of Ahmedabad and encouraged the players.

It should be noted that there is no change in the playing eleven of the national team in the biggest match of the World Cup between the teams of Pakistan and India.

According to the sources, after the practice session yesterday, the Pakistan playing XI was considered and it was agreed not to make any changes.