▪ A UK High Court has ordered Adil Raja to pay £50,000 in libel damages to Rashid Naseer, along with an interim costs payment of £260,000 and full legal costs.

▪ The Court ruled that Raja made defamatory allegations against Mr Naseer in June 2022 without any lawful defence.

▪ Raja is further required to publish a Court-approved apology of the judgment across all his media platforms for 28 days, pinned at the top.

▪ A strict injunction now bars Raja from repeating or implying a long list of allegations about Mr Naseer, including claims relating to 2022 Punjab elections, meetings, rigging, misuse of authority, corruption, or threats.

▪ The Court warned that violation of the order may lead to contempt proceedings, including fines or imprisonment.

▪ Payment of damages and interim costs must be completed by 22 December 2025.