Inzamam ul Haq’s daughter was married on Thursday in Lahore, the former captain of Pakistan’s Test team and senior selector.In a lavish wedding held in Lahore’s Khokhar Palace in March 2022, Inzamam ul Haq’sdaughter Umaima wed Mohsin Masood, the son of renowned businessman Malik Muhammad Masood Khokhar of Sargodha.Many current and former cricket greats of the game attended the wedding ceremony of Inzamam’s daughter, making it a star-studded affair.During the event, Pakistan’s star sprinter Shaheen Shah Afridi and captain Babar Azam were a major draw for the crowd.

To wish the newlyweds well, former captains Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, and Moeen Khan joined Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal, Imam ul Haq, and many others.

They wished the newlyweds well and congratulated Inzamam, a former Pakistani batting sensation, on this historic occasion. The cricketing celebrities interacted with the guests and took candid photos and pictures with them. Pictures from the event are being shared on social media.