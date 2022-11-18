ISLAMABAD: As many as four common Asian leopards entered Saidpur hamlet, which is near to the protected area, on Thursday evening and hunted a goat, alarming the locals. This was an uncommon appearance close to human habitation.

Mosques distributed announcements asking people to stay inside.According to the spokesman for the Islamabad Police, information can be exchanged at the 15 services in case of an emergency.

After learning that a few leopards had been spotted inside Saidpur village at 7:30 pm, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) staff hurried to the area to ensure the protection of the populace and the endangered wild cats, according to an IWMB employee who was on the scene and who shared details of the incident after a brief video of the leopards circulated on social media.

The villagers created the brief video, which lasted barely a few seconds. A leopard and a swarm of residents shining lamps on the wild cat were depicted.The IWMB representative insisted that he was a local of Saidpur and had gotten the information from the IWMB representative number.

Residents, he claimed, had congregated there like “spectators at a fair,” which was dangerous because the wild animal might have been startled by the hooting and attacked.

He disregarded media reports that the roving leopards had killed more than six goats and cows, claiming that they had only attacked one goat and fled after locals made noise to escape the cats.In order for the leopards to return to their habitat, the IWMB official claimed that the locals in the area were reluctant to leave the area.