The first National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025, a comprehensive document outlining an ambitious path for the development of an AI ecosystem in the nation, was approved by the cabinet this week. By 2030, the strategy aims to train one million AI specialists, create 1,000 domestic AI products, fund 1,000 research projects, start 50,000 civic AI projects, and provide 3,000 scholarships a year. Additionally, it promises to improve cybersecurity, match national standards with international legislation, and support women and people with disabilities in order to build a more secure and inclusive digital environment. It all sounds and looks promising. However, we must remember that we are a nation that is more renowned for its policy proliferation than its execution of policies. Even the best-written legislation runs the risk of being shelved in the name of change if there is no clear implementation strategy and no solid digital infrastructure base.

According to the government, an AI Council would supervise implementation, and venture and innovation funds will be established to entice private sector involvement. Beyond these declarations, however, it is still incredibly unclear how these lofty objectives will be actually accomplished. For instance, how will the next five years see the training of one million professionals? Which organizations will lead the way? How will those who are now employed be prepared to incorporate AI tools into their current skill sets? Will this objective be aided by public-private partnerships? These questions have not been sufficiently answered. Policymakers also seem to be ignoring a more significant issue, which is the condition of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and internet. With 116 million users out of a population of over 240 million, the country’s internet penetration rate was only 45.7% as of early 2025. Pakistan is ranked 143rd for fixed broadband and 96th for mobile internet speeds in the world’s speed rankings. These figures are inappropriate for a nation attempting to enter the AI era.

This is made worse by the regular interruptions in internet access, which are frequently enforced arbitrarily and with political motivations. The government’s testing of a so-called “national firewall” only last year caused significant censorship, outages, and slowdowns. E-commerce companies saw significant losses, messaging apps were occasionally prohibited, and the general climate for IT-based enterprises grew more unpredictable. No amount of AI ambition can be realized without dependable internet connection and digital freedom. To be clear, the goals of the policy are not the issue. AI does have the power to improve human capital, change public services, and shift economies. However, it is dishonest to use it as a catchphrase to cover up structural flaws. Moonshot objectives are not enough for Pakistan. It requires careful, well-thought-out planning, a readiness to take constructive criticism, and a dedication to fundamentally enhancing the digital environment. The transformation in AI is happening at breakneck pace. Pakistan must keep up with that pace by taking concrete, real-world steps in addition to grandiose ideals if it hopes to participate. Should we begin with an effective plan and quicker, unfiltered internet?