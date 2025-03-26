The historically strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have once again come under the spotlight following the recent visit of Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq, to Kabul. His engagements with Afghan Taliban officials, along with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s remarks on the importance of sustained dialogue, offer a crucial opportunity for both nations to mend ties. However, meaningful progress depends on addressing the key security and trade concerns that continue to divide the two neighbors.

At the heart of the strained relationship is Afghanistan’s failure to curb anti-Pakistan militant groups operating from its soil, particularly the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatists. The presence of these groups poses a direct threat to Pakistan’s national security, making it imperative for Kabul to take decisive action. Pakistan has consistently emphasized that counterterrorism efforts must be a top priority for any meaningful bilateral engagement. Yet, the Afghan Taliban have largely downplayed the presence of such groups, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Another major irritant is the unresolved border disputes, particularly at the Torkham crossing, which was recently shut down for nearly a month before being temporarily reopened until April 15. Border closures not only strain diplomatic relations but also impose severe economic hardships on Afghan traders and local businesses. Given Afghanistan’s landlocked status, uninterrupted trade routes through Pakistan are critical for its economy. Conversely, Pakistan also stands to benefit from a stable and economically viable Afghanistan. Thus, both sides must work towards a sustainable agreement that ensures smooth trade operations while addressing security concerns.

While security is paramount for Pakistan, trade remains the central concern for Afghanistan. The Taliban administration understands that a deteriorating relationship with Pakistan will only exacerbate their economic challenges and further delay their quest for greater international recognition. Pakistan, therefore, has leverage in its ability to facilitate Afghanistan’s trade interests. However, this support must be conditional on Kabul’s concrete action against anti-Pakistan militants. If Afghanistan wishes to benefit from unimpeded trade, it must ensure that its territory is not used as a staging ground for attacks against Pakistan.

A long-term diplomatic strategy is essential to move beyond the current cycle of tensions and temporary resolutions. Pakistan cannot afford an adversarial government in Afghanistan, given the serious internal security implications. Likewise, the Taliban must recognize that fostering good relations with Pakistan is essential for their own economic stability and international standing.

The road to improved relations lies in sustained diplomatic engagement, mutual recognition of core concerns, and practical steps toward addressing them. Pakistan and Afghanistan must break free from the repetitive pattern of tensions and short-term fixes and instead work towards a framework that ensures regional stability, economic prosperity, and security for both nations.