The recent uproar in the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan over contentious mining legislation is yet another flashpoint in Pakistan’s ongoing struggle between centralisation and provincial autonomy. What’s especially concerning is how swiftly and subtly this legislation is being pushed, with far-reaching implications for federalism, democratic transparency, and resource sovereignty.

In KP, opposition to the draft mining bill, even from within the ruling PTI, has so far stalled its enactment. Lawmakers are rightly questioning clauses that seem to dilute the province’s control over its own mineral wealth. In Balochistan, however, the situation is more alarming. A more controversial version of the law was hastily passed during a brief Ramazan session, initially with support from several political parties. These very parties are now regretting their acquiescence, having belatedly realized that the law undermines provincial decision-making by transferring key powers to the federal government—under the guise of ‘national interest’.

At the heart of this storm lies the Strategic Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a civil-military body tasked with attracting foreign investment into Pakistan’s resource sector. While the ambition to unlock Pakistan’s $6 trillion worth of untapped mineral wealth is understandable—particularly in light of a flailing economy and persistent dependence on IMF bailouts—the route chosen raises troubling questions. The legislation seeks to grant the centre an advisory role that is described as “non-binding,” but the subtext suggests otherwise. The concern is that in practice, such provisions could serve as tools for the central government, and powerful stakeholders within it, to override provincial autonomy.

Moreover, this push coincides with a broader pattern of policy shifts—first corporate farming, now mining—being marketed as economic saviours, without due consultation or planning. It is emblematic of a deeper malaise: a top-down economic strategy that sidelines the provinces and treats them merely as resource wells rather than equal stakeholders.

The irony is rich—and bitter. The very parties that once championed the 18th Amendment, which constitutionally reinforced provincial rights, now appear complicit in its erosion. If the federal government truly wishes to unlock Pakistan’s mineral potential, it must do so through transparent dialogue, respect for constitutional boundaries, and genuine partnership with the provinces.

Encroaching on provincial jurisdictions will not bring prosperity—it will breed resentment. Pakistan cannot afford another centre-periphery divide, especially at a time when its unity and stability are under economic and political strain. The answer lies not in undermining devolution, but in strengthening it.