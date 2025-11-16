ISLAMABAD: A new era of economic, defense and agricultural cooperation has begun between Pakistan and Qatar.

This development was made possible with the support of SIFC, which aims to strengthen relations between the two countries and promote investment and technology exchange.

Recently, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had an important meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Qatar Sheikh Saud in Doha. The meeting agreed to increase cooperation in the defense sector, agriculture and investment.

The heads of both countries emphasized measures for joint military exercises, exchange of defense technology and expertise.

The Qatari Defense Minister, appreciating the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces, expressed interest in defense cooperation. It is expected that the growing economic and defense relations between the two countries will give a new dimension to the defense industry and exports.

Moreover, through bilateral relations, modern technology, agricultural production and investment will be promoted, while SIFC is playing a key role in the agricultural, economic and defense development of Pakistan.