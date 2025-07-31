Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s recent address at the high-level international conference on Palestine in New York was more than just a diplomatic statement; it was an impassioned clarion call, resonating with the anguish of a nation long suffering and the moral conscience of the world. His words, delivered at a critical juncture, underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and offered a stark reminder of the international community’s profound failures in Gaza.

Dar rightly termed the Palestine question a “litmus test” for the credibility of the United Nations and the integrity of international law. Indeed, the harrowing scenes from Gaza, where innocent lives are relentlessly extinguished and international humanitarian law lies in tatters, represent a stain on humanity’s collective conscience. The hunger crisis, the forced displacement, and the systematic denial of basic rights are not mere statistics; they are a testament to an ongoing tragedy that demands immediate and resolute action.

Pakistan’s stance, as articulated by Dar, remains consistent and principled: unwavering support for a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. This is not a new position for Islamabad, but its forceful reiteration at a global forum, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, adds significant weight to the growing international chorus demanding justice.

Dar’s insistence on an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire across Gaza and all Occupied Palestinian Territories is the absolute minimum requirement. Beyond that, his call for unimpeded humanitarian access, international accountability for war crimes, and an end to occupation and forced displacement are crucial steps towards alleviating the suffering and laying the groundwork for a just resolution. The Deputy Prime Minister’s welcoming of France’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine, and his encouragement for other nations to follow suit, highlights the diplomatic momentum building towards universal recognition – a critical component for Palestinian statehood and dignity.

The conference itself, focusing on the two-state solution, offers a glimmer of hope. However, as Dar powerfully articulated, justice delayed is justice denied, and when denied for generations, the consequences are even graver. The international community cannot afford to be complacent. Speeches and declarations, however eloquent, lose their meaning if not translated into concrete, time-bound actions.

Pakistan’s offer to contribute to institutional building and participation in the Arab-OIC reconstruction plan for Gaza demonstrates a tangible commitment beyond mere rhetoric. This willingness to engage in the arduous task of rebuilding reflects a deep sense of solidarity and responsibility.

Ultimately, Dar’s address was a forceful reminder that the occupation must end, and end now. It is a demand for freedom, self-determination, and full UN membership for Palestine. This, he rightly asserted, is the best guarantee for lasting peace in the region. The world must heed this impassioned call and move beyond mere condemnation to decisive action, ensuring that the prolonged injustice in Palestine is finally brought to an end, and with it, the moral stain on our shared humanity.