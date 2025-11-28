The ceremony took place in Islamabad’s F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park and was attended by Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Pakistani Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and pilot-cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Elena Serova.

Sergei Tsivilev: “This is the greatest feat in our shared history. A huge number of scientists are engaged in space research. Let this work benefit all countries of the world.”

He also announced that next year Islamabad will host a Russia-Pakistan conference dedicated to the development of cosmonautics and space infrastructure.

The opening of the monument was timed to coincide with the 10th meeting of the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

The Embassy of Russia in Islamabad would like to thank the International Charitable Fund “Dialogue of Cultures – United World” for providing the bust of Yuri Gagarin, the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange for its support in installing the monument and the Pakistani authorities for their assistance in implementing this project.