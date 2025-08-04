I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government and nation of the friendly, brotherly, and neighboring country of Pakistan for the warm and generous hospitality extended to the delegation of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In particular, I offer my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his outstanding role in providing truly memorable and historic moments during this important visit.

I extend my warmest thanks to His Excellency President Asif Ali Zardari for graciously hosting the Iranian delegation at the Presidents House.

Furthermore, I express my deepest appreciation to Field Marshal Asim Munir for his distinguished presence and valuable contribution to the success of this high-level visit.

Special thanks are also due to His Excellency Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, and his dedicated colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their professionalism and tireless efforts in managing and coordinating this visit at the highest level.

I extend particular gratitude to His Excellency Nawaz Sharif, and to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their warm and gracious hospitality during our visit to the historic and beautiful city of Lahore.

I would also like to recognize and thank the distinguished ministers His Excellencies Riaz Hussain Prirzada, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Muhammad Reza Hayat Hiraj and Attaullah Tarar for their sincere endeavors to strengthen bilateral relations under their respective portfolios, and for their key role in finalizing twelve important MOUs.

Pakistan and Iran share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic ties, and have signed multiple agreements across sectors such as trade, infrastructure, culture etc.

This visit marks a significant milestone and a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between our two nations. Both sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields.

Following the firm and express determination and will of the high-ranking leadership of both countries to elevate relations to a new level in particular, the mutual goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $10B i consider a duty for myself, and the responsibility, as well as the honor, now rests with me, my colleagues at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, and our counterparts back home, to work tirelessly toward the realization of this shared common vision.

ایران-پاکستان دوستی زندہ آ باد،پائندہ آباد

Written : Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran

