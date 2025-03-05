Pakistan continues to face a persistent and multifaceted terrorism threat, yet the state has not been able to implement a matching counterterrorism (CT) response. The alarming rise in terror-related casualties, particularly among civilians and security personnel, underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective strategy.

Recent figures released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) paint a grim picture of the country’s security situation. Over 100 lives were lost to terrorism in February alone, with civilian casualties (55) surpassing those of security forces (47). This trend reflects the deteriorating security environment, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The primary actors behind these attacks remain religiously motivated militant groups such as the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatists, who have intensified their violent campaigns.

The start of March has brought no respite. Suicide bombers struck Bannu Cantonment on Tuesday, while a woman affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out an attack near Kalat, killing a Frontier Corps soldier. Additionally, four security personnel lost their lives in clashes with militants in North Waziristan. The bombing of the Haqqania madressah, believed to be orchestrated by the Islamic State (IS), further signals the increasing confidence of terrorist factions in launching fresh assaults.

A major factor in Pakistan’s security dilemma is its troubled relationship with Afghanistan. Many of these attacks have been carried out in border areas where terrorist groups operate with relative impunity. The Afghan Taliban, while hostile to IS, continue to maintain ties with the TTP, which remains a major threat to Pakistan. The closure of the Torkham border since Feb 21 and the subsequent exchange of heavy fire between the two sides have only exacerbated tensions. While Pakistan is justified in holding the Afghan Taliban accountable for cross-border terrorism, further deterioration in diplomatic relations will hinder any counterterrorism cooperation.

Despite these challenges, Islamabad and Kabul must recognize their shared enemy in IS and work together to eliminate this threat. However, Kabul cannot selectively target certain terrorist groups while ignoring others like the TTP, which continues to carry out deadly attacks in Pakistan. A decisive approach against all terrorist factions is imperative.

Domestically, Pakistan must move beyond rhetoric and implement a proactive CT strategy that delivers lasting results. With over 1,600 lives lost to terrorism in 2024 alone, an immediate and coordinated response is necessary. The state must strengthen intelligence-sharing, improve border security, and deploy specialized counterterrorism units to dismantle terrorist networks. Without a well-structured and consistent approach, Pakistan risks further instability, making an effective CT policy a national priority.