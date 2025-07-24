An engineer known for tinkering with Apple products has introduced a new accessory for older iPhones that adds a USB-C port to Lightning-based devices through a custom-designed case.

Swiss robotics engineer Ken Pilonel has introduced a commercial product that enables USB-C charging and data transfer to Lightning-based iPhones without any internal modifications.

The accessory, sold under the name ‘Obsolete’, is a two-part case that combines a custom circuit board and a USB-C connector. The product is designed to provide 9W fast charging, data transfer and full compatibility with Apple CarPlay.

The engineer’s project builds on his earlier work on AirPods USB-C cases.