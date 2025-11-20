World Children’s Day, a global day of action for children, by children, marking the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. This year’s theme, “My day, my rights”, is a powerful reminder that every child, everywhere, is entitled to fundamental rights: the right to be protected, to learn, to play, and, crucially, to have their voice heard. It is a call for adults to step back, listen, and act on the issues that matter most to young people, from the climate crisis to mental health and inequality.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most widely ratified treaty in history, affirms a simple truth: when we protect the youngest members of the human family, we build a better world for everyone. Yet, too often, these rights are disregarded. Children are growing up in a world shaped by choices they didn’t make, facing the burdens of poverty, conflict, and a changing climate.

World Children’s Day is more than a symbolic observance; it is an entry point for tangible action. It is a day when children “take over” high-visibility roles in media, politics, and business, using these platforms to shine a spotlight on their concerns and visions for a better future. Landmark buildings worldwide light up in blue to show support for children’s rights, and communities engage in dialogues and activities to promote children’s welfare.

One important right is education. There are an estimated 26 million youngsters that do not attend school. Some never enroll because of child labor, early marriage, or the lack of neighboring schools; many abandon out because families cannot afford tuition, transportation, or uniforms. Attendees frequently receive subpar training in crammed, underfunded classrooms. This nation must admit its shortcomings if it wants to honor today’s theme, “my day, my rights.” The future of Pakistan, its children, must be the primary focus of policy.

The essence of this day lies in our collective responsibility. Governments, communities, parents, and individuals all have a role to play in ensuring that the promises made in the Convention on the Rights of the Child are realized. This means addressing child poverty, ensuring access to quality education and healthcare, and protecting children from abuse and violence. It means actively working with young people to find twenty-first-century solutions to twenty-first-century problems.

Children are not just the future; they are the reality of today. Their rights have no expiry date and are universal and unending. By giving them the floor and listening to their ideas and priorities, we build their confidence and foster critical thinking skills, nurturing a generation of active citizens and changemakers.