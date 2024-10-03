Islamabad: Islamabad police arrested 412 people who came to participate in the protest at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s D Chowk, 60 of whom are from Afghanistan.

According to Express News, the Federal Police has started rounding up the PTI workers who are busy preparing for the protest of Tehreek-e-Insaaf at D Chowk on Friday. According to police sources, 412 people who came to Islamabad to participate in the protest were arrested, and nailed sticks, slingshots and stones were recovered from their possession.

According to sources, PTI workers were arrested from Bara Kaho, Tarnool, Sangjani. After the arrest of the protesters, security has been put on high alert while Rangers have been called for red zone security in the federal capital.

Read more: Home Minister will not show mercy if he talks about coming to D Chowk tomorrow. It should be noted that on the instructions of the founder chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, a protest has been called by PTI at D Chowk on Friday, October 4, which the administration has taken steps to stop.

The Federal Interior Minister appealed to the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf to postpone the protest and said that the Prime Minister of Malaysia is present in Islamabad, in such a situation it is not right to storm in Islamabad.

He had said that if anyone talks about coming to D Chowk, he will not be treated leniently, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a responsible man and does not like such protest and attitude. The interior minister had warned that if someone protests in Islamabad tomorrow, we have made full arrangements for it.

Also Read: PTI protest at D Chowk, decision to deploy 4000 police personnel The Islamabad administration made strict arrangements to deal with the protest and to prevent the protesters from reaching D Chowk and also in Rawalpindi, the police and related institutions have been on high alert, while it has been decided to deploy 4,000 police personnel. .

Apart from this, along with the police, Rangers and FC personnel will also be deployed in the red zone. Meanwhile, the police in Rawalpindi have started raids to arrest named and unknown PTI leaders and activists, especially in the September 28 cases, while more than 150 people have been arrested so far.

It has been learned from the sources that the entrance roads of Rawalpindi and the roads leading to Islamabad will be sealed and a heavy police force will be deployed there. Rawat T Chowk at the confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Khanna Bridge on Islam Expressway, Shakryal, Gulzar Quaid at Koral and Sadiqabad road leading to Faizabad, Faizabad Interchange, Pandora Chongi, Katarian Khayaban Sirsyed Chowk. , Chak Madad, Dhok Hasu, Purodhai Mor, Taxila, 26 No. Chongi Peshawar Road, etc., and heavy police force will be deployed by erecting containers and barriers and this process will start from Thursday and Friday night.

Also Read: PTI Wants Dead Bodies, Imran Khan Wants Thug Politics, Faisal Vawda On the other hand, CCPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani said that in order to maintain peace and order regarding the possible protest of the political party, more than four thousand police officers and soldiers will perform their duties.

CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani said that the police will be deployed on all the entrances and exits of the city and on the main highways. Legal action will be taken against those causing disturbance, damage to property, miscreants and lawbreakers will be identified with the help of CCTV cameras across the city.

Read More: Whatever Govt Does, Gandapur Headed To Reach D Chowk, Barrister Saif Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s information adviser Barrister Saif has said that whatever Punjab and federal government should do, Ali Amin will reach D Chowk and protest under the leadership of Gandapur. In his statement, Barrister Saif said that the fake government started delivering containers to D Chowk, no matter what the fake government does, we have to reach D Chowk. A convoy of thousands of workers will depart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur and reach D Chowk.

A day ago, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in his video message regarding the protest at D Chowk, directed the workers and the public to be ready and said that we will reach D Chowk and protest in any case. In his video statement, he said that the people should break the idols of fear for the protection of the constitution and the observance of the law. We are fighting for real freedom and will continue to fight until we get our rights back.

Also Read: Will reach D Chowk on October 4 anyway no matter how long it takes, Chief Minister K.P He had said that no matter how much violence the federal government and the Punjab government of Form 47 do, we have to take our constitutional right. He appealed not to take the private vehicle for protest and said that the government has started arresting the private vehicles, the vehicle owners should not bring their vehicles on the highway and we will not be responsible for the damage.

Ali Amin Gandapur further said that the federal and Punjab governments are seizing the vehicles by beating up the owners. He further informed that they will leave from Peshawar by 10 am and from Swabi by 11 am.