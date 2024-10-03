Sharjah: In the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan started the event victoriously by defeating Sri Lanka by 31 runs.

In the second match of the event played in Sharjah, the Pakistan team won the toss and batted first and got dismissed for 116 runs. Captain Fatima Sana scored 30 runs. Nida Dar 23, Umeema Sohail 18, Sudra Amin 12, Muniba Ali 11, Tobiah Hasan 5, Sadia Iqbal 2, Gul Feroza 2, Diana Baig 2 and Alia Riaz got out with 0 runs.

Nashra Sindhu scored 6 runs and returned to the pavilion not out. For Sri Lanka, Chamari Athaptu, Sugandika Kumari and Udishika Prabodhani took 3, 3 while Kwesha Dilhari took 1 wicket.

Chasing 117 runs, the Sri Lankan team could only score 85 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted overs.

Nilakshika Silva scored 22 runs for Sri Lanka. Vashmi Gunaratne 20, Hasini Perera 8, Harshita Samarawakarma 7, skipper Chamari Athapto 6, Anushka Sanjeoni 5, Sachini Nisansala 3, Kwesha Dilhari 3 and Sugandika Kumari were dismissed with 0 runs.

Inushi Priya Darshani 2 and Udishika Prabodhani 1 run return to the not out pavilion. On behalf of Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal took 3 wickets, Umima Sohail, captain Fatima Sana and Nashra Sindhu took 2 and 2 wickets respectively.