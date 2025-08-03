Bannu police killed 3 terrorists who attacked the post and injured several others, while one officer was martyred.

Police said that terrorists attacked the Fateh Khel police post in Bannu. Last night, unknown terrorists attacked the Fateh Khel post in the Bannu area with small and heavy weapons.

In the police response, 03 terrorists were killed while several terrorists were injured.

According to the police, one officer was martyred during the operation, while a search operation is underway in the area after the incident.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack by Fitna-ul-Hindustan terrorists on the Fateh Khel police post near Bannu and said that the police bravely fought the Indian-backed terrorists who attacked in the dark. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will always remember the great sacrifice of the brave son of the police, Rooh Niaz.

