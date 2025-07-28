The occupying Indian army has killed three more Kashmiri youths under the guise of a so-called search operation and put them to death in court.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the entrance and exit routes of Pahalgam district of Janat Nazir Valley were closed and a house-to-house search was conducted.

The occupying Indian army detained three youths from a house and later shot them and their tortured bodies were recovered.

The pro-India puppet government of occupied Kashmir tried unsuccessfully to portray the youths as armed militants, calling the incident a confrontation.

Meanwhile, the residents of the area say that the three youths were unarmed and were students of a local college who lived together in the house on rent.

The occupying Indian army, in a serious violation of human rights, handed over the bodies of the youths to the police instead of their families.

The families of the martyred youths are forced to stumble and stumble to get the bodies of their loved ones.