The inside story of the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the 27th Constitutional Amendment came to light when three more amendments were presented by the government coalition parties.

ANP, BNP and MQM also presented their amendments, sources said that the Joint Parliamentary Committee approved the provision for the establishment of constitutional courts.

An amendment to increase the period of decision in pending cases from six months to one year was approved, if the case is not pursued for one year, it will be considered disposed of.

ANP presented an amendment to change the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the committee, an amendment was presented to change the name from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Pakhtunkhwa.

ANP took the position that Khyber is a district, in other provinces the name of the district is not written with the name.

MQM’s local government representatives agreed to the amendment related to the fund, sources said that consultations are underway regarding Article 243 and Article 200.

Sources said that it was agreed to increase the seats in the Balochistan Assembly, but the number of seats to be increased remains to be discussed.