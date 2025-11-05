ISLAMABAD: The federal government’s proposed 27th constitutional amendment is expected to be presented in the Senate on November 7, discussions on the amendment will be held in both houses of the Parliament. The Senate session will continue even on the weekend, with debates on the proposed 27th Amendment will also held on Friday and Saturday.

once the amendment is presented, it will be referred to the relevant committee, and its approval is expected next week.It is noteworthy that the Senate session will continue until November 14.