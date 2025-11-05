ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gauhar Ali Khan has warned the government that the 27th Amendment is a threat to the federation and only those members of the assembly who have come with a mandate have the right to amend.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar Ali Khan said that there is unrest in the entire country that the federation is attacking the provinces, the current government had taken over the government with 16 seats.

He said that amending the constitution is a serious matter, 106 amendments have been made to the Constitution of India so far.

Barrister Gauhar said that amendments are made according to the needs of the nation, the 18th Amendment was unanimously passed, on which people celebrated and we have strong objections to 4 clauses of the 26th Amendment.

Addressing the government, he said that now you are putting the federation in danger, the 27th Amendment is a threat to the federation, the provinces are waiting, when will the 11th NFC award come?

He said that we will raise our voice in the House as a protest, the nation is very divided, the deficit is at the top, the government should wake up.

The PTI Chairman said that amending the Constitution is the right of this House, but it is the right of those who have come with a mandate, you did not have a mandate.

He said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai should take his seat, we have applied with 74 members of the assembly, they have made great sacrifices for the House and democracy, so notify them.

He said that we have applied for the opposition leader, so Mahmood Khan Achakzai is our opposition leader.

Barrister Gohar said that the right of appeal should be given, it is the right of the people to be given the right to appeal within 45 days.

He said that the Punjab government has banned the shipment of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the price of flour is increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Prime Minister has made 34 foreign visits in 20 months.

The PTI Chairman said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not allowed to meet the founder of PTI, we ask the Speaker to give him a rolling.