ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court in Islamabad has informed the lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the 190 million pound reference filed against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi that the verdict will not be announced tomorrow.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court in Islamabad had reserved the verdict in the 190 million pound reference until December 23, however, sources said that the verdict on the reference will not be announced tomorrow.

Sources said that the staff of the Accountability Court in Islamabad has informed the lawyers of the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi by telephone that the hearing to be held tomorrow will be held in the G-11 Islamabad Accountability Court instead of Adiala Jail, where the court will fix a new date for the verdict.

Sources said that the verdict will be announced in Adiala Jail on the next date, it was further said that the lawyers of the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi will appear in the Islamabad court instead of Adiala Jail tomorrow.

The prison trial in the 190 million pound reference against the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi concluded on December 18, after which the judge reserved the verdict and announced that it would be delivered on December 23.