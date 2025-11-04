ISLAMABAD :The Senate session will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Tuesday). The Senate session will start at 5:00PM, Dunya News reported. According to sources, the Senate secretariat has issued an 18-point agenda for today’s session.As per the agenda, after the recitation from the Holy Quran and the Question Hour, Senator Sherry Rehman will present annual report of the standing committee on climate change from March, 2024 to March, 2025.

Senator Sherry Rehman will also present the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2024 while Senator Irfan Siddiqui will present the report of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A report regarding number of Pakistanis who were assisted by the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia for grant of Serbian visas, during the last two years, is also part of agenda.

Senator Aon Abbas will present the report regarding the closure of the Utility Stores Corporation, while Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan will present the National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 during today’s session.Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Rarar will introduce the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2025 while Minister for Finance and Revenu Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, will introduce a resolution to extend the Virtual Assets Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. VII of 2025), for a further period of 120 days.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi will lay before the Senate the Frontier Constabulary (Re-organization) Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. VIII of 2025).