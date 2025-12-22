At least 11 people were killed and six other sustained injuries in collision between a van and oil tanker near Nokundi, a town in Chaghi district of Balochistan province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to SP Chaghi Muhammad Sharif, the accident occurred at the Reko Diq Site Road near Nokundi where an oil tanker collided with a van, killing 11 people on the spot and injuring six others.

He informed that the dead and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

SP Chaghi Muhammad Sharif also informed that all the people who lost their lives in the traffic accident were Afghan nationals attempting to illegally travel to Iran and then onward to Europe via Pakistan.

According to the SP Chaghi, after completing the legal formalities, the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the Afghan authorities. He said that further investigation are ongoing.