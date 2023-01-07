After her 2022 retirement plans were postponed owing to injury, Sania Mirza, formerly the top-ranked doubles player in the world for India, said that she would end her career after next month’s Dubai Tennis Championships.

Mirza, who is recognised as the best female tennis player in her nation, has won six Grand Slam doubles championships. This month, she will compete in her final major at the Australian Open, where she won the women’s doubles title in 2016.

We were going to the WTA Finals, so I was planning to stop after those, but I tore my elbow tendon right before the US Open, so I had to withdraw from everything, Mirza said.

Sania Mirza had intended to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season due to a longstanding calf issue, but an elbow injury in August prevented her from competing in the US Open.

“Since I am the kind of person I am, I prefer to do things on my terms. I therefore don’t want an injury to make me leave. I’ve been exercising, “Added she.

When Mirza won the Hyderabad event in 2005, she made history by being the first Indian to take home a WTA singles trophy. She reached a career high and entered the top 30 in 2007, when she was ranked 27th in the world.