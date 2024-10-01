California: Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp and network service Cloudflare have joined forces to protect users’ messages.

Both platforms aim to strengthen the security of end-to-end encrypted messages through robust auditing processes for key transparency in messages with the help of auditing tool Plexi.

The auditing tool has been introduced as a partnership between the two companies. This will serve to monitor and verify the integrity of the chat to ensure that the user’s communication is secure.

This new feature will allow authentication of public keys used in end-to-end encryption, while ensuring that user keys are not altered or compromised.

Furthermore, this transparency of messages creates a secure framework that enables users to be confident that their messages are reaching the intended recipients and that too without any interference or risk from unauthorized parties.