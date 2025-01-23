The water dispute between Punjab and Sindh has once again flared up, ignited by Punjab’s controversial plans to construct new canals under the Green Pakistan Initiative. This project, aimed at facilitating corporate farming in the province, has raised alarm bells in Sindh, with widespread protests erupting across the province. Civil society groups, nationalist organizations, and political parties have united in their opposition to the plan, citing concerns over water scarcity and the potential exacerbation of the already fragile ecological balance in the region.

The crux of Sindh’s objections lies in the dwindling water resources of the Indus basin, of which Sindh is the lowest riparian. The province fears that any new irrigation projects in Punjab, particularly without a clear allocation of water resources, will worsen the already severe water shortages. The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord, which allocates nearly 117 million acre-feet (MAF) of water among the provinces, is rendered ineffective in practice. Actual water availability often falls far below the agreed-upon quota due to systemic inefficiencies, mismanagement, and the growing impact of climate change on water supplies.

Sindh’s anxiety is compounded by the rapid depletion of ecological flows in the Indus delta. The annual average flow below Kotri Barrage, vital for maintaining the health of the delta, has shrunk drastically, from 40.69 MAF between 1976 and 1998 to a mere 14 MAF between 1999 and 2022. This decline, coupled with erratic rainfall patterns, has had devastating effects on agriculture and the environment. In such dire circumstances, adding more canals without securing adequate water for them is a dangerous proposition.

Further complicating the issue is the legal and technical ambiguity surrounding the new canal schemes. According to critics, the construction of these canals is not authorized under the 1991 accord, which did not account for new projects in an already over-allocated water system. Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s argument that Punjab is entitled to build new canals within its allocated share is unlikely to hold up, given that the water available in the system is insufficient to meet existing commitments.

The PML-N government must recognize the potential for this issue to escalate into a full-blown crisis if left unchecked. The advice of lawmakers and experts to bring the matter before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for thorough discussion and resolution is both prudent and necessary. Unilateral decisions on water distribution have historically exacerbated tensions between the provinces, and continuing down this path will only further damage interprovincial relations and jeopardize national unity.

In conclusion, the water conflict between Punjab and Sindh requires a balanced, transparent, and cooperative approach. The federal government must step in, address the concerns raised by Sindh, and ensure that any new projects are backed by sufficient water availability and clear legal authorization. Only through dialogue and consensus can this longstanding issue be resolved for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.