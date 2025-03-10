The Wakhan Corridor is pivotal in augmenting Pakistan’s economic connectivity. This slender expanse of land, situated in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province, occupies a strategically significant position at the junction of four nations: China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

Historically, the corridor served as a vital segment of the ancient Silk Road, and it currently holds considerable potential for fostering regional connectivity and promoting tourism. The development of a roadway through the Wakhan Corridor could markedly enhance trade and commercial endeavors within the region, yielding benefits for Pakistan, Central Asia, and Afghanistan.

Such infrastructure would establish the most direct trade route for Pakistan to engage with Central Asia and facilitate China’s connectivity with Afghanistan.

Pertinent to mention here is the fact that the Wakhan Corridor is a product of colonial legacy, having been delineated by British authorities to function as a buffer zone between colonial India and Russia. This demarcation has inadvertently resulted in a geographical separation of Pakistan from Central Asia.

Historically, the Wakhan region maintained robust economic and cultural links with territories that now constitute part of Pakistan.

Mir Ali Mardan Shah, the ruler of Wakhan, expressed a desire to merge his khanate with Chitral; however, British colonial interests dissuaded this integration.

The Chitral district in Pakistan is accessible to Wakhan via several routes through the Hindukush mountains, thereby positioning it as a critical gateway to Central Asia for the country. Despite past neglect, the corridor is experiencing renewed interest in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan stands to gain significantly from the Wakhan Corridor, as the northern highlands surrounding Chitral offer an excellent trade route linking Pakistan with Afghanistan and Central Asian states through this corridor. A proposed 250-kilometer route originating from the Broghal Pass could establish a connection between Chitral and Afghanistan through Mastuj and Booni.

This route could substantially mitigate Indian influence in Afghanistan by facilitating the development of existing roads from Shandur to Gilgit, passing through Gahkuch and Singul to the Karakoram Highway. Moreover, it may serve as a viable alternative to the Wakhjir Pass, which remains inaccessible due to harsh climatic conditions for approximately five months each year.

The proposed corridor not only promises to elevate Pakistan’s economy but also aims to increase trade with Central Asian states. Enhanced connectivity to Central Asia would also facilitate the exploration of valuable natural resources, such as uranium, which holds significant importance for all stakeholders in the region.

Pakistan should explore legal mechanisms to acquire or lease the Wakhan Corridor, thereby securing a direct trade route to Central Asia.

A strategic move like this would enhance regional connectivity and reduce reliance on the unstable transit routes through Afghanistan. If Afghan hostility continues and intentionally hinders Pakistan’s regional trade goals, Pakistan may consider exerting strategic control over the Wakhan Corridor as an option.

Given that the width of the Wakhan Corridor ranges from 15 to 60 kilometers, the construction of a direct tunnel to Central Asia emerges as a feasible possibility.

If Afghanistan continues to display a lack of cooperation, Pakistan must proactively secure its trade routes.

In the event that Afghanistan continues to accommodate Indian interests while disregarding Pakistan’s concerns, it is essential for Pakistan to enhance its influence within the Wakhan Corridor.