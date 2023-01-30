ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, the former federal information minister, would appear before the court at 3 p.m. today, a police official has guaranteed the court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s two-day physical remand, which was issued on Saturday following brief hearings, had to be renewed today, thus the police had to show him before an Islamabad court.

Fawad Chaudhry’s attorney Babar Awan asked Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja to immediately commence the hearing at the beginning of today’s session.

The PTI leader was then ordered by the judge to be shown by the police at 11:30 am following his medical test. The authorities failed to do so on time but informed the court that he would be there by 3 pm.

Awan requested that the court give a time that was close to 12:30 when the session began following the break. A member of PTI’s legal team, Ali Bukhari, stated that even if the prosecution wants to present Fawad Chaudhry by 1:00pm, they should let people know, but it should be at the right time.

Awan remarked, “Prosecution should be roused from its sleep because prosecution has become a prisoner of conscience.”

The PTI leader would be produced in court during court hours, according to the DSP legal, who made an appearance in court.

When the PTI leader will be introduced, judge Raja then instructed the DSP to let him know once.

The official informed the judge that the PTI leader’s photogrammetry test had already been completed and that a medical examination was still necessary.

When the court questioned the officer further, he responded, “Fawad will be presented in court at 3:00pm.”