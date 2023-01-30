Mumbai-based comedian Kapil Sharma, who is well-known in India, will shortly release his first single alongside Guru Randhawa.

Yesterday morning, Guru announced their collaboration by posting the official music video for the song “Alone.” The poster was really cool-looking.

The couple had a groovy mood and looked quite attractive on the poster. Kapil was dressed to the nines in a black t-shirt, a brown fur coat, and some hip sunglasses. Guru wore a black jacket over a black sweater at the same time. He also sported dark sunglasses and gloves made of the same leather.

The song will be released in February, according to the poster.

We are thrilled to share “ALONE” with you all, the vocalist of “Naach Meri Rani” stated in a letter. I’m eager for everyone to hear @kapilsharma paji’s debut song. Out on February 9th.

The epic combination has singer Mika Singh gushing, writing: “Kya baat hai the 2 rock stars in one frame.” Badhshah, on the other hand, responded with a red heart.

Previously, Shehnaaz Gill and Randhawa worked together on the song “Moonrise.” He released the song’s video this month after releasing the audio version of it last year. Additionally, he will be making his acting debut in the Anupam Kher-starrer “Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.”