Jay Shah assured to provide security after the Bangladeshi team received threats from Hindu extremists.

According to media reports, Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has assured Bangladesh of tight security after receiving threats from Hindu extremists. Concerns over the security of the Bangladesh team were raised last month when Hindu extremist organization Mahasabha opposed the tour and called for protests outside the stadium.

After the overthrow of the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid, the Hindu extremist party alleged that Hindus are being killed and their houses are being burnt in Bangladesh, while the interim government of Bangladesh has dismissed these claims as baseless. It should be noted that Bangladesh is scheduled to play the first Test in Chennai from September 19 and the second Test in Kanpur from September 27.