Education creates awareness in a person, but just getting a degree is not a guarantee of success because a job can fulfill not all your dreams but only your needs.

There are many famous actors in Bollywood who saw the days of poverty. Some decided to fulfill their dreams by leaving their education incomplete, while others left their city and family behind.

Salman Khan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan decided to act during his studies. He was a student of St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai when he left his studies and entered the film world. The film ‘Beevi Ho To Aisi’, released in 1988, was the beginning of his career, after which he did not look back.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan started her studies in commerce at Mithibai College, Mumbai, but soon she dropped out and enrolled in a short acting course, which paved the way for her success and as soon as she entered the industry, she became a hit heroine without completing her education.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan also left his education incomplete and made his place in the film world. While studying at Narsee Monjee College, he decided to enter the film industry. His first film ‘Qiyamat Se Qiyamat Tak’ brought him instant fame and success, after which he never looked back.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who is known worldwide today, preferred modeling and acting instead of completing her degree in arts at Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. She was also an athlete, but the decision to act proved to be a turning point for her career.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, a talented actor from the Kapoor family, studied only up to 10th grade. After that, he went abroad to study filmmaking, but returned to India without completing his education and became a part of the film industry and made his debut in Bollywood with the film Saawariya.

Rekha

The evergreen actress Rekha also did not complete her education. At the age of just 14, she entered the film industry and laid the foundation for her brilliant career. After which she led a successful life and earned crores even without education.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor lost interest in education after 10th grade. Despite taking admission in Narsee Monjee College, Mumbai, he dropped out and started his career in the film industry as an assistant director and then entered the world of acting with the film Ishqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra.