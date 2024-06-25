After the election, every party has got its right according to the constitution, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf

First of all, the economy needs to be fixed, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

There must be reasons for launching a determination stabilization operation

It will be a good thing if Parliament is taken into confidence,

It cannot be expected from the army that it will harass the people unnecessarily

Leader of Muslim League-N former Federal Minister Sardar Yusuf’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

100 days of the new government have been completed, The performance of the first 100 days of the government is very different, Sardar Yusuf

The government is wasting its time in the courts in political cases,

PTI is making requests in the courts day by day to give relief,

The government’s first priority is to give relief to the people from inflation,

All the problems have been going on for a long time,

If we stand on our feet first, many problems will be solved by themselves,

Many institutions were created to prevent corruption, but still it is increasing day by day,

One of the reasons for the increase in corruption is the lack of continuity of governments,

Bureaucrats also did not deliver in previous periods, problems increased,

There is a need to create such an environment in the country that people from outside come here,

If overseas earn legitimate money from outside, they are also asked, Sardar Yusuf

The division of filer and non-filer should be abolished, filers are continuously discouraged,

The population of the country consists of crores of tax payers,

What will happen if he becomes a filer, rather it will satisfy his conscience,

Our problems are many and our resources are few,

No one has used the resources we have,

We pray for the recovery of the debt for which the Master prayed,

In the Holy Qur’an, Allah Almighty has declared usury as Haram and trade as Halal, Khadim Ali Mandla

Usury is a war with God and His Messenger, can we win this war,

The foundation of Pakistan was Kalima Tayyaba, Islam should have been implemented here,

Standing in the House, he said that interest will not be eliminated from our economy, it will not be right,

Courts gave their decision, governments passed but could not eliminate interest,

If you spread as many feet as there is a blanket, then our problems will surely be reduced,

Never in life took a loan that had an element of interest,