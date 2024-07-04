In Pakistan, it is typically difficult to obtain justice in any form. At a recent seminar in Karachi, judges and prosecutors from all across the nation came to the consensus that the colonial-era Code of Criminal Procedure needed immediate modification. Based on the debate, it appeared that this was the largest obstacle to achieving justice.

Other suggestions were also made, some of which aimed to prevent cases from collapsing due to inadequate or faulty evidence by enhancing coordination and communication between investigators and prosecutors during the investigation and prosecution of criminal activity.Among the other suggestions made was the implementation of deterrent policies to stop baseless and fraudulent lawsuits, which are a major problem that the legal system faces. More modifications were requested from the legislative branch, such as the depoliticization of law enforcement and aggressive legal reform legislation from the political establishment.

It takes little more than a cursory examination of those who have interacted with the legal system to determine that it is essentially flawed. None of the systems—from antiquated legislation to a dishonest law enforcement agency, from an incompetent legal system to a perverse punitive system—achieve justice, which is one of the most fundamental obligations a state has to its people.In cases where it appears clear that a crime has been committed, it is just as frequent these days for the accused to get away with it as it is for an apparently innocent individual to be punished for a clearly faked offence for which there is no strong proof available. Thus, it makes sense that victims frequently avoid the legal system rather than using it; they would sooner accept injustice as a part of their life than take a chance on expecting the government to make amends.

On the same day that the Pakistan Prosecution Forum was debating reforms, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi voiced a feeling along these lines. Possibly aggravated by an accountability case that has, according to Mr. Abbasi, “been pending forThe nation “will not progress till NAB exists,” the politician declared. Some of the most notable instances of how twisted our legal system may be have come from NAB, the state’s go-to mechanism for removing lawmakers from office.

But as was previously mentioned, the true issue is far more complex. The Pakistani legal system cannot perform its duties until it institutionalises the three pillars of justice: entitlement, equality, and fairness. Additionally, it appears that the instruments at its disposal—different laws and procedures—are insufficient for this goal. As a result, the legislature must take action to fix the flaws in the current legal system. One of the most important problems of the day is this one.