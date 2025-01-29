There was a lot of corruption during the time of the founder of PTI, SK Niazi Our country has never had free and fair elections, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of News paper and Chairman Roze News Sk exclusive conversation with Ijaz-ul-Haq thank you very much for coming, Ijaz-ul-Haq is an old politician who understands politics, SK Niazi. Ijaz-ul-Haq was a member of the negotiation committee, SK Niazi

Our country has never had free and fair elections, SK Niazi Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a hardworking man, There was a lot of corruption during the time of the founder of PTI.It was very good to have negotiations, Ijaz-ul-Haq

We know the founder of PTI very well Yes.It was a very good thing that PTI took his initiative,

Initially, they were not ready for negotiations, Ijazul Haq. It was a good thing that the negotiating committee met the Speaker and the Speaker met the government, Ijazul Haq. The Speaker of the National Assembly had convinced the government to form a committee, Ijazul Haq. If the government was not formed, the PTI would have had to get a justification for it, The Speaker played a very big role in forming the committee, Ijazul Haq The atmosphere of the negotiations was very pleasant, Ijazul Haq

I wish the talks that took place inside had stayed inside, many of Pakistan’s problems would have been solved, PTI’s premature response has made a big mistake, Ijazul Haq No one knows what is going on inside yet, Ijazul Haq

It would have been better if he had come on January 28, which was decided, Ijazul Haq He should have been patient for three more days, Ijazul Haq If the government had delayed forming the commission, they would have If it had a justification, Ijazul Haq This was going to be a huge plus point for PTI, Ijazul Haq

There is no doubt that there were legal complications in this commission, Ijazul Haq A meeting of the leadership of the founder PTI was also arranged, Ijazul Haq We met the Law Minister and the Attorney General in the sub-committee, Ijazul Haq

The government committee was supposed to meet the Prime Minister in which all matters were to be discussed, Ijazul Haq PTI people did not come for negotiations, we kept waiting for them, Ijazul Haq When the negotiations are over, then for whom are the meetings held, Ijazul Haq

Nawaz Sharif’s words are necessarily heard, he is the president of the party, Ijazul Haq People look at Nawaz Sharif, Ijazul Haq Even his own party does not know the reason for Nawaz Sharif’s silence, Ijazul Haq It has been a long time since I met Nawaz Sharif, Ijazul Haq Haq

Nawaz Sharif was also angry during his exile, Nawaz Sharif’s silence is a moment of reflection, We are not slaves of anyone, we will speak openly about Pakistan, Of course, the founder of PTI will be very popular, Ijaz-ul-Haq. They attack their own institutions, Ijaz-ul-Haq

There is no problem in the PECA Act, Ijazul Haq The government has made a mistake by not taking the stakeholders into confidence in the PECA Act, There is a big difference between the era of the founder of PTI and the present era,

I voted but did not join the PML-N, Those who make accusations should be punished under the PECA Act, Ijazul Haq. Corruption is on the rise in the country, Ijazul Haq PTI people will never accept the 26th Amendment, Ijazul Haq Never in the history of the world has a commission been formed on a case, Ijazul Haq The commission cannot punish anyone, it only brings the facts to light Yes, Ijazul Haq