By Sardar Khan Niazi

In the face of ongoing regional tensions, one truth remains undeniable: meaningful negotiation is the only path to lasting peace. The complexities of geopolitics demand that we move beyond the limits of rhetoric, posturing and instead embrace genuine dialogue, compromise, and diplomacy. In recent years, we have witnessed a growing number of conflicts fueled by unresolved territorial disputes, resource competition, and ideological differences. True diplomacy defined by open channels of communication, trust-building measures, and willingness to find common ground is the foundation for long-term peace. Whether it is managing cross-border tensions, addressing climate-induced migration, or navigating complex trade relationships, constructive negotiation must be the cornerstone of policy formulation. When we look at historical examples of conflict resolution, it becomes clear that negotiation has often been the key to de-escalating potential flashpoints. The Camp David Accords, which saw Egypt and Israel negotiate a peace treaty in 1978, are a prime example of how diplomacy can end decades of war and conflict. Similarly, the Iran nuclear deal showed that even in the most contentious geopolitical landscapes, dialogue and negotiation could lay the groundwork for addressing existential security challenges. Regional security should be seen as an environment where diplomatic engagement can lead to sustainable outcomes. It is essential that regional powers put their egos aside and recognize that the stakes are too high for any single nation to navigate alone. The need for multilateral cooperation has never been more urgent, and negotiations offer an opportunity to build trust and mutual respect among nations. Critics often point to the challenges of negotiating in an environment characterized by deep mistrust. Past failures in peace processes often result in a sense of betrayal, making future attempts more difficult. However, this is where the role of mediators and international organizations becomes crucial. Institutions like the United Nations, regional bodies such as ASEAN, or even independent diplomats can help guide negotiations and keep the focus on security and stability. Ultimately, trust-building measures will pave the way for successful negotiations. Transparent actions, respect for international law, and clear commitments to peaceful dispute resolution are the building blocks of a stable regional security architecture. Such efforts may be painstaking, and they will certainly require compromise, but the dividends are immeasurable: fewer lives lost, less economic disruption, and a more predictable, secure future for all involved. One key aspect often overlooked in traditional negotiations is inclusivity. Regional security must be approached with a sense of collective responsibility, ensuring that all stakeholders whether large or small, powerful or marginalized are part of the conversation. Security cannot be the privilege of a few. It must be a shared responsibility. For too long, larger powers have dominated security discussions, sometimes leaving smaller nations to withstand the worst of unresolved issues. This exclusion can perpetuate instability. For negotiations to be meaningful, they must be inclusive and reflective of all regional voices. Every nation, regardless of its size or power, deserves to have a say in the future of regional peace. Meaningful negotiation is not just an ideal; it is the only viable pathway to regional security. In a world where threats are interconnected and complex, relying on force and unilateral decision-making will only further entrench the very problems we seek to solve. By embracing diplomacy, building trust, and fostering inclusivity, we can create a foundation for security that benefits all nations, transcending the divisions that have long kept the region in a state of constant tension. It is time for regional powers to come together, engage in genuine dialogue, and choose a path that prioritizes long-term peace over short-term gains. Only through negotiation can we ensure a future where security, stability, and cooperation are not just aspirations, but realities.