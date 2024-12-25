The gruesome murder and decapitation of two men traveling to Parachinar earlier this week has cast a grim shadow over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s recently unveiled roadmap for peace in Kurram district. While the plan seems to be a comprehensive framework to address the region’s long-standing issues, its success hinges on the state’s unwavering commitment to implementation.

Kurram’s plight is rooted in decades of tribal and sectarian rivalries, compounded by geopolitical complexities and the state’s repeated failure to play a proactive role. The KP cabinet’s roadmap outlines essential measures such as deploying a special force to secure thoroughfares, conducting a deweaponisation drive, and curbing online hate speech. While these steps hold immense potential to restore peace, they face significant hurdles, primarily the will and capacity of the state to act decisively.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the harrowing toll of the latest round of violence, which began with an attack on a convoy last month. Over 130 lives have been lost, and the main road to Peshawar has remained blocked for more than two months. This blockade has resulted in acute shortages of essential supplies, particularly medicine. Social worker Faisal Edhi’s revelation that around 50 babies have died due to the lack of treatment is a chilling reminder of the human cost of inaction.

While state authorities have assured the public that supplies are being transported and critical patients airlifted to Peshawar, these are temporary solutions. The permanent reopening of Kurram’s roads, coupled with guarantees of traveler safety, is the only sustainable remedy to end the suffering of the district’s people.

Deweaponisation, as outlined in the roadmap, is another critical element in restoring peace. Both Shia and Sunni communities in Kurram possess heavy arms, often supplied by militant groups. Disarming these groups is essential, but it must be done equitably to ensure that no faction feels vulnerable. Tribal concerns about becoming easy targets for terrorist groups based across the Afghan border and local militants are valid. The state must offer robust guarantees of protection to all communities.

Past governments and security establishments have failed to resolve Kurram’s interwoven conflicts effectively. The current roadmap offers a fresh opportunity, but it demands unified action from all pillars of the state. The political leadership, security apparatus, and civil society must work in tandem to ensure that this plan is implemented in letter and spirit.

The people of Kurram have endured unimaginable suffering for far too long. It is time for the state to fulfill its responsibility and bring lasting peace to this beleaguered region. Anything less than full implementation of the roadmap would be a betrayal of the hope and trust of Kurram’s residents.