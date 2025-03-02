Canada has unveiled the second volume of the Final PIFI Inquiry Report, which can be described as a significant indictment of Indian malicious interference in Canadian affairs.

The report raises alarms over India’s role in attempting to sway the Canadian electoral process, particularly its actions concerning Sikh activists and the pro-Khalistan movement in Canada. By specifically naming India in this context, the report highlights the importance of acknowledging these issues and implementing proactive measures to mitigate such foreign influence.

India has significantly intensified its efforts in political interference and transnational repression, triggering alarm bells among Western democracies. This growing trend not only poses risks to political sovereignty abroad but also raises serious questions about the integrity of democratic processes in various countries.

It also indicates that the Modi government has effectively weaponized the Indian diaspora, transforming it into a powerful tool for advancing its nationalist foreign policy and silencing dissenting voices worldwide. By harnessing the strength and reach of diaspora communities, India aims to foster support for its agenda while quashing opposition and critical perspectives both within and outside India.

Pertinent to mention here is the fact that India’s interference is not confined to Canada; it extends to the UK and the US as well. In these nations, the Indian government has strategically used diaspora communities to disseminate pro-Modi and Hindutva narratives. This tactic not only influences public opinion but also applies pressure on political figures to conform to India’s political objectives, thereby further entrenching its influence abroad.

The challenge posed by India’s growing authoritarian influence is not solely Canada’s issue; it is a critical concern for all democracies. Countries that prioritize political independence, transparency, and the protection of civil liberties must collectively address this rising threat. If left unchallenged, India’s actions could undermine the fundamental values that democratic societies hold dear. It is essential for these nations to engage in proactive discussions and develop strategies for countering authoritarianism to ensure the preservation of democratic principles globally.

Western democracies need to take strong action to dismantle India’s expanding network of foreign interference before it undermines more political institutions.