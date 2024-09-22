Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post has declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan a strong advocate of Pakistan-Israel ties.

The Jerusalem Post has proved the claims of the Times of Israel right.

In the article, it was mentioned that Imran Khan hinted at building ties with Israel despite political slogans against Israel.

Imran Khan was a political ally for Israel and his victory in the election was an opportunity to reconsider relationships with Israel.

Israel-friendly foreign policy had strategic benefits but it faced resistance from the military establishment.

It stated that incumbent political leadership must be removed to build ties with Israel as the establishment had halted ties with Israel for a long time.

Imran Khan was a supporter of Israel while establishment and political leadership were against Israel.

According to the article, Imran Khan would play a crucial role in building ties with Israel as he could change public opinion and military policy on this matter.

Pakistan-Israel ties would be built with the taking over of White House by Donald Trump.

The Trump administration would encourage Pakistan on this matter in return for diplomatic and economic benefits.

Pakistan could reap benefits in various sectors including agriculture, cybersecurity, defense and financial investment with recognising Israel, Israel’s newspaper stated.