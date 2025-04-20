The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) finds itself in an unenviable position as public backlash mounts over the federal government’s canal-building plans under the Green Pakistan Initiative. While the initiative is being touted as a project of “national interest,” its implementation—particularly the construction of new canals from the Indus River—has provoked widespread resentment in Sindh, where the river is not just a waterway but a lifeline.

The PPP, long considered the political custodian of Sindh, is now struggling to convince its constituents that it was not complicit in the decision. Its repeated threats to withdraw from the ruling coalition seem more like damage control than principled resistance. The party has claimed ignorance, even denying that President Asif Zardari approved the projects, but these assertions have done little to sway public sentiment. The damage to its credibility has been significant, and the perception of betrayal looms large.

The outrage in Sindh is not without merit. Drought-like conditions have rendered the Indus River’s flow a matter of survival. Any perceived attempt to divert water upstream is met with rightful indignation, especially when it affects farming communities, local economies, and ecosystems downstream. The recent decision by Punjab to open the Taunsa-Panjnad link canal has only fueled suspicions and deepened the mistrust between provinces. These moves, seen as unilateral and aggressive, threaten to destabilize an already fragile federal equilibrium.

What is more troubling is the procedural opacity with which these projects were approved. The Council of Common Interests (CCI)—the appropriate constitutional forum for such decisions—was seemingly sidelined. This not only undermines federalism but signals a dangerous tendency to bypass provincial input in critical matters. The PPP’s failure to preempt or challenge this process, despite being in power, reflects either complicity or complacency—both politically damaging.

The need of the hour is for the state to act with prudence. The government must immediately convene the CCI, allowing all provinces, particularly Sindh, to articulate their concerns. National development cannot come at the cost of provincial alienation. In a country already grappling with unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, inflaming tensions in Sindh would be reckless.

The PPP must decide whether it wants to remain a passive participant in the coalition or a genuine advocate for its people. Mere threats will not suffice. If it is to regain public trust, it must take a firm stand—not just in words, but through decisive action. The state, for its part, must prioritize unity over short-term gains. Pakistan cannot afford another front of discontent.