Ahmad Ali Awan

“Seeing it once is better than hearing about it a hundred times”

(Chinese Proverb)

Perhaps, access to piles of information is an everlasting dilemma which human’s bear since their creation. Perceptions are based on loads of information poured in to human minds through variety of means and tools, regardless of its genuineness. Off late, the volleys of information aimed at human minds to shape public opinion have complicated the human dilemma, too. Perceptions may match the reality or could bust as merely an illusion. Even so, perception and perception makers always played a role to shape up the contemporary environment and historical myths. Perchance, it’s the perception and its by-product illusion which cornered the decision makers towards catastrophes and disasters. Probably, the Western academia would differ on this point and coins a different term in this regard called “Misperception”. Does, the coinage of terminology alters the question at hand.

The global world order and monetary system is grounded on US hegemony. Accordingly, the indexes and indicators to judge any economic as well as social system would be forced to follow western based theories. The facts are the first injury in this race as inputs are chosen universally regardless of conditions; so, one size fits all. Resultantly, the outcome is bound to be flawed.

The rising and shining India, a new western darling is screened as developed Asian giant and savior of universal human rights. Indian GDP, FDI, reserves and growth rate climbed up at an unprecedented scale and seems to cross all barriers. Likewise, its achievements in medical science and technical domains are also echoed. Understandably, the world is seduced by the image of a modern country that has climbed the ladder, shed its colonial legacy and its effects, and has cast aside communalism and prejudices.

Let’s take the bull by the horns. The much pronounced economic growth could not be turned into a meaning full economic prosperity. Rather, a very few cronies made their way into billionaire’s club, by means of much out cried growth rate. The number of poorballooned and 880 million Indians now depend on government provided rations. Every major commodity is subsidized by Indian Sarkar.

Death figures of unemployed youth have touched all-time high in 2023. Even, Indian youth is forced by limited choice to join Russian, Ukrainian and Israeli camps. Huge number of farmers committed suicides owing to declining wages, shrinking opportunities and corporation’s entry into agriculture sector. 2022-23 massive farmers’ protest witnessed encirclement of the Indian capital, Delhi. More than half the Indians lack access to clean water, toilets and basic health services. Quota system dominates the major political landscape. As per reports, highest number of Indian citizens migrated to Western world and renounced their Indian nationality in the last decade.

Largest Self-proclaimed democracy even lacks basic civic amenities in her capital. Delhi is considered as the most polluted city of world. The much-admired medical services and infrastructure present a mantra that is in stark contrast to the reality. India is ranked low (162 position) in international health care index than Bangladesh and Sri-Lanka. IVF is a booming business due to availability of cheap surrogates in Varanasi and Gujarat; both are famous for their cheaper surrogate services.

One more myth of shining India is higher education field. While, 29% of elementary students are school dropouts and around half of primary school children are not getting grade appropriate learning, education is also a privilege limited to a chosen few like other South Asian countries. No Indian university could make her position among top 100 world class institutions. Shockingly, Indian is among medium HDI countries competing with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; much behind her portrayed rival China. The business money, illegal immigration, bogus certificates and fraudulent activities have forced western universities to build their campuses in India. On the one hand, it would generate revenue and on the other hand, it would cut number of Illegal immigrants.

Often, India proclaims herself as mother of democracy and world’s largest democratic country. Indeed, if the number of voters is the single criteria, India could be termed as a democracy. On the contrary, the demands of democracy are quite expensive; India holds all sorts of anti-democratic ingredients. For that reason, it’s has been declared “Flawed Democracy” by the famous economist survey. Currently, there is an autocratic rule in Bharat with most terrible social and human abuse record. Indian society is extremely polarized on communal basis and ditched in anti-minority crimes, lynching’s, extra judicial killings, internet shut downs and judicial discrimination.

Since July 2023, Manipur has been grappling with incidents of women abuse and ethnic cleansing targeting the Christian Kuki community. Delhi remained shut on the eve of Ram Navratri due to violence against Muslims in Haryana and UP. Several Muslims have been killed by cow vigilante groups. The judiciary is amply saffronised, thus, causing further suffocation of minorities.

Political freedom in India has shrunk to an all-time low. State institutions like ED, CBI, NIA and IB are merely tools of state suppression. Most of opposition leaders, their families and allies are behind bars. UAPA act is generously and brutally applied to arrest human rights activists, poets, social activists and even intellectuals. Anti-CAA protestors are jailed since last four years without any trial and bail. Several low cast students in higher education institutions have committed suicides owing to discrimination and abuse.

Perhaps, India needs to learn to live on earth, rather than flurrying flag on the moon. Certainly, West needs a strategic kick back option to contain China. So, India is considered as a suitable choice. But, Indians need to know the brutal side effects of Western prescription; Pakistan holds more experience in this ground.

“Beneath the illusions lies the truth, a foundation unshaken by the fantasies we build”

TheWriterisM.Philscholarin PeaceandConflictstudies.He specializesinDefence Analysis and Great Power Politics.