The tragic deaths of Showkat Ahmad Bajad and Riyaz Ahmed Bajard in Kashmir are stark reminders of the ongoing phase of violence that plagues IIOJK. Their forced disappearance, followed by the discovery of their bodies, has sparked protests and renewed calls for justice from their families, local communities, and political leaders. This incident is not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings that have persisted for decades, since the current phase of uprising for self-determination began. The history of enforced disappearances in Kashmir is deeply troubling, with organizations such as the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) documenting thousands of such cases. The sheer scale of these disappearances, compounded by custodial killings and torture, reveals the devastating toll on the local population, where families are left in an endless search for justice. Cases like that of Abdul Rashid Dar, who was found dead with signs of torture after allegedly escaping from custody, further highlight the brutality of state violence in the region. The role of laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in enabling such abuses is a critical aspect of the issue. AFSPA grants immunity to security forces, allowing them to operate with near-total impunity, thereby perpetuating a culture of abuse and human rights violations. Despite widespread criticism and calls for repeal, the Indian government has consistently maintained that the law is essential for maintaining order in the region, ignoring the severe consequences it has for the rights of the Kashmiri people. The discovery of mass graves, believed to contain the remains of those who forcibly disappeared, only deepens the sense of injustice and despair. These graves often left unmarked and unacknowledged, serve as silent witnesses to the scale of the violence that has taken place over the years. The lack of accountability surrounding these graves and the continued denial of justice for victims, further fuel the sense of mistrust and fear within the Kashmiri population. The recent deaths of Showkat and Riyaz are part of this broader pattern of suffering. Their families, alongside activists, human rights organizations, and political leaders, are calling for an independent inquiry into their deaths and the circumstances surrounding their disappearances. This demand is not just for justice for the victims but for a broader reckoning with the decades of state-sponsored violence and impunity that have shattered lives in Kashmir. The international community has a critical role to play in addressing these violations. International law, which upholds the right to life and the prohibition of torture, must be enforced, and the impunity enjoyed by Indian security forces must be challenged. The United Nations and other global bodies should take a stronger stance in demanding an independent investigation into cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Kashmir. The resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of such atrocities cannot be overstated. Despite the overwhelming challenges and losses, their fight for justice, truth, and accountability continues. The global community must stand with them and demand their voices be heard and their rights respected. Only through such collective efforts, can there be a path toward healing and reconciliation in Kashmir. The deaths of Showkat and Riyaz Ahmad Bajad serve as a somber reminder of the urgent need for accountability in Kashmir. The impunity for state violence must end, and justice must prevail. The international community must not ignore the plight of the Kashmiri people, whose struggle for justice remains a beacon of resilience amidst unrelenting violence. Only then, can there be a meaningful path toward peace and healing for the people of Kashmir.