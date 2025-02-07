The Trump administration’s decision to pause all US foreign aid programmes, including those funding essential health services for women and girls, is set to have devastating consequences for millions across the world, particularly in developing nations like Pakistan. The suspension of healthcare aid alone is expected to affect at least 1.7 million people in the country, including 1.2 million Afghan refugees who rely on these services for their basic medical needs. With over 60 healthcare facilities run by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) now at risk of closure, countless women and girls will be left without access to vital sexual and reproductive health services, putting their lives in grave danger.

The UNFPA has estimated that sustaining even basic healthcare services in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will require over $308 million in 2025. However, with President Donald Trump’s broader plan to scale down USAID and reduce America’s role in global assistance, the future of such funding remains uncertain. Although the suspension is officially subject to a 90-day review, fears are mounting that the pause may extend indefinitely. If that happens, Pakistan’s healthcare system—already struggling under financial constraints—will be unable to immediately cover the shortfall left by USAID’s withdrawal.

This situation presents a stark reality for Pakistan’s government. For years, reliance on US aid has shaped the country’s approach to health and social sector initiatives. Now, as international support dwindles, the authorities must take decisive action to fill the funding gap. The Pakistani government must prioritize health over political expenditures and find sustainable alternatives to foreign assistance. Redirecting resources from non-essential projects, including those driven by lawmakers’ discretionary funds, could be a crucial step in ensuring that vulnerable communities do not suffer as a result of diplomatic shifts.

While the suspension of aid is undoubtedly a setback, it also serves as a wake-up call for self-reliance. Pakistan must not wait for Western nations to intervene. Instead, it should take ownership of its health policies, strengthen public health funding, and work toward long-term solutions that safeguard the well-being of its citizens. A caring government does not let its people, especially women and refugees, bear the brunt of political decisions made thousands of miles away. It is time to rise to the challenge and protect those who need it most.