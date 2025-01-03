Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says that a political party was shot at. The country’s Prime Minister is saying that nothing happened, if given the authority to hold positive talks with Afghanistan through a jirga, he will play a positive role.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the Apex Committee meeting was important. The Prime Minister himself spoke about November 26. I said that 13 were martyred and 58 were injured, while 45 are still missing. It is inappropriate for the Prime Minister to talk about no shots being fired. Such things should be avoided.

He said that we have given the list of our missing persons to the government so that they can be recovered. The government has repeatedly stated that we entered the red zone without permission. We are a political party, our workers are political, but the attitude adopted towards them is condemnable. We are patriots, we need justice. If there are any reservations, we should talk. Ishaq Dar said that these issues will be discussed in the negotiation committee.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that our priority is negotiations and we are negotiating to establish peace in the country. We are all fighting terrorism together. We will go to the last limit against terrorists and establish peace.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that so far, talks have been held with Afghanistan at the government level, not as a jirga. The government conducts negotiations, but if we are given the authority to negotiate as a jirga, we are ready to play a positive role in the negotiations with our tribes. It has been reported that cross-border operations are continuing from there even during talks with Afghanistan.

Ali Amin Gandapur further said that Pakistan is a priority and we will talk together for this. A detailed agreement has been made regarding Kurram. Since the Imran Khan government came to power, terrorist operations have increased. Wrong policies give rise to such things. The responsibility of the border area lies with the army and the federal government. Operations were carried out in the merged districts, but to no avail. Our demand is to form a commission on May 9.