The recent address by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) raises a profound question that resonates deeply with the sentiments of many Pakistanis: “How long will we continue to sacrifice countless lives in this soft state? How long will we keep filling governance gaps with the blood of the Pakistan Armed Forces and our martyrs?”

This statement is not merely a rhetorical flourish; it is a challenge addressed to both the Parliament and the entire nation. It calls for a moment of introspection regarding our collective willingness to address pervasive issues that have plagued our country for far too long.

As a nation, we have found ourselves trapped in a cycle of indecision and hesitation, reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, where uncertainty leads to paralysis.

This ongoing procrastination has corroded the very foundation of our society. With every tragic event, there emerge apologists and voices of confusion that only serve to muddle the waters further. It is time to put an end to this absurdity.

The message must be unequivocal: there should be zero tolerance for terrorists, as well as for those who sympathize with or excuse their actions.

The recent gathering of almost all political parties, except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), within Parliament to address the pressing challenges posed by terrorism marks a significant and commendable step. It demonstrates a recognition at the highest levels of governance that a united front is essential in tackling the “hydra-headed monster of terror” that has long threatened the stability and safety of the nation.

However, the absence of PTI from this critical discussion illustrates a troubling trend. By prioritizing its political agenda over national interests, PTI has consistently shown an unwillingness to engage constructively in the most pressing issues facing the country.

Initially, PTI’s reluctance to participate in such crucial dialogues may have been surprising to some, but recent events have made it abundantly clear that this pattern is expected rather than exceptional. The party’s distinct approach has established that it is more devoted to its internal ideologies and personal agendas than to the well-being of the country as a whole.

This disconnection from national affairs speaks volumes about PTI’s priorities and direction. The ramifications of this attitude are disappointing, to say the least.

A political party that holds significant influence over our political landscape should ideally act in a manner that promotes unity and collective action. Instead, PTI appears as if it is held hostage by a cult-like mentality, leading to detrimental consequences for the nation.

This brand of political behavior is shocking and disheartening, especially in times when the country desperately needs cohesive efforts from all political factions to combat existential threats.

The commitment and clarity of leadership from both civilian and military spheres in the assembly at Parliament House signifies a potential turning point. Their commitment to revamping and implementing the National Action Plan in both letter and spirit stands as a beacon of hope.

Now there must be tangible actions that follow this declaration.

The past has shown us that plans and policies often languish in the realm of rhetoric without the accompanying commitment to see them through. The nation stands at a crossroad, and the decisions made in this pivotal moment will determine the future trajectory of Pakistan.

The collective will of our leaders, along with public support, will be instrumental in ensuring that this resolve translates into effective measures against terrorism and lawlessness. We must demand accountability from our leaders and continuously push for actions that reflect the seriousness of this commitment.

The call for unity against terrorism must resonate beyond political affiliations and ideologies. All parties, including PTI, must recognize their role in safeguarding the nation’s interests.