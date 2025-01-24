ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of the negotiation committees on January 28, 2025, but PTI has flatly refused to participate.

The meeting will be chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, which will be held in-camera at 12:45 PM in Committee Room 5 of Parliament House.

Regarding the negotiation committee meeting, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that PTI will not participate in any other meeting now, despite the long charge sheet, the founder called for negotiations.

He said that the government has also given written demands, if the government announces a commission, we will review the decision.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub said that we gave them a chance but they did nothing, they should drink their own tea but we will not go.

Read more; Government should announce a commission to reconsider the resumption of talks, Barrister Gauhar

Earlier, in a conversation with journalists before the joint session of Parliament, Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar said that the government should announce a commission to reconsider the resumption of talks, what is stopping it now?

He said that Imran Khan has put the talks on hold, so the government should at least say that a commission is going to be formed.

It should be noted that this will be the fourth meeting of the negotiation committee, while yesterday the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister had announced to end the ongoing talks with the government.

In this regard, Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar, while talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, said that today I and other lawyers met with the founder of PTI Imran Khan. Khan had given the government 7 days time earlier too. The founder PTI has said that if the government does not announce a commission today, then our talks are over.