Lahore – In its ongoing campaign against gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 148 illegal gas connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, while imposing fines totaling Rs 4.3 million.

In Lahore, 29 illegal gas connections were cut off, and fines amounting to Rs 1.58 million were imposed on offenders. In Gujranwala, one illegal connection was disconnected, resulting in a fine of Rs 0.05 million. In Faisalabad, the team disconnected seven illegal connections and imposed a fine of Rs 0.04 million. The Sheikhupura team severed four illegal connections, imposing fines worth Rs 1.33 million.

In Multan, 32 illegal connections were terminated, along with five cases involving the use of gas compressors. In Sahiwal, four illegal connections were disconnected, with fines totaling Rs 0.14 million imposed. The Bahawalpur team disconnected seven gas compressors and two illegal connections.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Mardan team disconnected 20 illegal connections and imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.17 million. Meanwhile, 34 illegal connections were severed in Karak, with nine FIRs filed against violators. In Gujrat, three illegal connections were disconnected, and a fine of Rs 0.05 million was imposed.

